How Williams-Sonoma Became The World's Largest Digital-First, Design-Led And Sustainable Home Retailer
Yasir Anwar is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Williams-Sonoma. He refers to the company as a house of brands, which include Williams-Sonoma, Williams-Sonoma Home, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, Mark & Graham, and Rejuvenation. Technology and digital are the central nervous system of the company, Anwar notes. “We are the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. For that, you have to bring the whole world together to serve the customer needs.”www.forbes.com
