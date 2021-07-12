Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Williams-Sonoma Became The World's Largest Digital-First, Design-Led And Sustainable Home Retailer

By Peter High
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yasir Anwar is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Williams-Sonoma. He refers to the company as a house of brands, which include Williams-Sonoma, Williams-Sonoma Home, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, Mark & Graham, and Rejuvenation. Technology and digital are the central nervous system of the company, Anwar notes. “We are the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. For that, you have to bring the whole world together to serve the customer needs.”

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

255K+
Followers
62K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Retailer#Williams Sonoma Home#Room Planner#Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Entrepreneur Magazine includes AlphaGraphics on Top Global Franchise List

Leading marketing and print solutions provider also ranked in Franchise 500® earlier this year. AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of Top Global Franchises for 2021. The franchise came in at No. 174. Marketing Technology News: Bain & Company’s Bold...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WalkMe Unveils Latest Product Updates During Elevate, The World's Largest Digital Adoption Professionals Event

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) , a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced enhanced capabilities available in the latest release of the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). Unveiled in conjunction with DAP Professionals Day, the latest version includes new enterprise-grade capabilities such as integration with Microsoft Teams and enhanced auditing & monitoring, as well as community-generated templates, and report builders. The updates provide organizations with further opportunities to accelerate digital transformation and recognize quicker time to value of their technology investments through driving user adoption of digital assets.
Businessmartechseries.com

SOCi Acquires Brandify – Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally

Transaction deepens SOCi’s Local Search Leadership and Expertise. , a leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, announced it has acquired Brandify, an industry-leading provider of location-based digital marketing solutions with nearly 25 years of experience. The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and market-leading search expertise to the SOCi team. With the combination, SOCi solidifies its position as the largest localized marketing platform globally, with more than three million locations under management. The deal also strengthens SOCi’s relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp and others. The combined business will operate under the SOCi brand.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Giant earnings growth for the world's largest companies

Never in the history of capitalism have the world's biggest companies grown as fast as the tech giants in recent years. Why it matters: A series of stunning earnings reports this week — with another one likely to arrive Thursday afternoon, from Amazon — has underscored the astonishing growth among a group of companies that were already some of the most profitable of all time.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Dixa, the Next-Gen CX Platform, Raises $105M Series C to Transform Customer Service Worldwide

Founded as a customer service solution that evolved into a customer engagement platform, European company Dixa today announced a Series C funding round totaling $105M. The company is leading the change from customer service to value creation with a multiexperience approach, challenging the status quo and delivering value-driven experiences that generate results for businesses.
Retailzycrypto.com

Cardano Payments Reportedly Coming To World’s Largest Online Retailer Amazon

Cardano, the world’s 5th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shot up by 11.8% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.34 at the time of press. The coin broke above its weekly average of $1.30 after rumors that Amazon is planning to accept eight Cryptocurrencies for payments including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash.
Wabash, INYour News Local

GEBHART HOLDINGS ACQUIRES MARKET STREET GRILL

WABASH – Gebhart Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Market Street Grill and that the company has officially taken possession as the new owners of the long-standing staple in downtown Wabash. Gebhart Holdings purchased the restaurant in May but only recently is in full operational care and possession of the business.
Sonoma, CAPosted by
Robb Report

This Sonoma Luxury Resort’s $95,000 Astronomy Experience Is Almost Out of This World

While not all of us have access to a rocketship like Branson and Bezos, we can still appreciate space from right here on Earth–though it helps if you can also tap into some of those visionaries’ pocket change. Sonoma’s newest luxury resort, Montage Healdsburg, has just unveiled a new astrotourism experience to immerse guests in the wonders of the night sky that will set you back $95,000, for up to six guests, and it’s full of plenty of big-ticket touches.
Economyhbr.org

What’s the Right Customer Experience for Your Brand?

Sometimes, it seems the answer is companies that deliver hassle-free encounters. (Think Amazon, where you can seamlessly order just about anything and it arrives at your door, or The New York Times, with its frictionless auto-renew process.) Other companies excel by delivering choreographed, immersive customer journeys. (Think about the experience of visiting a Disney theme park, or an IKEA warehouse.)
Businessthemreport.com

Avanze Bolsters Its Senior Leadership With Two New Hires

Avanze Group has announced the additions of Rich King as EVP of Client Success and Business Strategy, and Victor Lee as SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing. As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes positions with Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations, and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as VP of Sales for Synrgo, an e-Recording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the U.S. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.
Businessmartechseries.com

Google Cloud and SAP Partner to Accelerate Business Transformations in the Cloud

Google Cloud joins ‘RISE with SAP’ program, expands availability of SAP services available on Google Cloud. Google Cloud and SAP SE today announced an expanded strategic partnership to help customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Businessthecustomer.net

Dixa Raises $105M Series C

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded as a customer service solution that evolved into a customer engagement platform, European company Dixa today announced a Series C funding round totaling $105M. The company is leading the change from customer service to value creation with a multiexperience approach, challenging the status quo and delivering value-driven experiences that generate results for businesses.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Jumio hires biometrics veteran Anna Convery as new CMO

Days after announcing a 150 percent growth in both sales and revenue from biometrics, Jumio has now hired Anna Convery as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to joining Jumio, Convery was CFO of cybersecurity provider Radware, and before that, she held marketing, sales, and product management roles at OpenSpan and NICE Systems.
Businessmartechseries.com

HCL Technologies Names Jill Kouri as Global Chief Marketing Officer

HCL Technologies announced Jill Kouri’s addition to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. A top marketing executive with nearly 30 years of corporate and agency B2B services experience, Kouri will lead the company’s global marketing programs to advance HCL’s focus on helping companies reimagine their business for the digital age.
TechnologyCIO

4 tips for leading IT into the digital-first work world

The increasingly widespread preference many employees have for flexible work arrangements can be overwhelming for IT departments. IT workers in companies of all sizes are feeling spread thin, as support tickets flood into their queues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been important for IT leaders to support their workforces...
Food & Drinksamazingcakeideas.com

Vote: Designer of the World’s First-Class Cakes

Cakes are more special if they are artistically designed by the world’s most professional cake decorators. For today, do not miss to browse and vote for these few selected amazing cakes from the talented people around the world. Also, to recognize these amazing cake designers, we will give certificates to the winners of this competition, the champion and ten (10) runner ups. See and vote for these cakes now! 🙂
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How a playground entrepreneur became one of the world’s hottest celebrity jewellers

Today, one of the most in-demand bespoke jewellers and watch customisers, 32-year-old, Iranian-born Abtin Abbasi came to the UK in 1989, spending his childhood in a small flat above a pizza takeaway in Neasden. A budding entrepreneur in the school playground, by the age of 18 he traded his first wristwatch and, a few hundred deals later, he arrived at his current position in his grail location: Hatton Garden. Abassi’s clients include Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Euros hero Bukayo Saka, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, boxing billionaire and watch collector Floyd Mayweather and a band of rapper royalty stretching from Aitch to Wizkid.
Technologyvelillum.com

Significance of web design in the digital world

We live in the world of digital marketing. Nowadays, no business can survive without having a good online presence. Your website is the first impression you make on your customers. Your website represents your business. It shows your customer what you offer. In today’s world, your website is the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy