How Williams-Sonoma Became The World's Largest Digital-First, Design-Led And Sustainable Home Retailer

While not all of us have access to a rocketship like Branson and Bezos, we can still appreciate space from right here on Earth–though it helps if you can also tap into some of those visionaries’ pocket change. Sonoma’s newest luxury resort, Montage Healdsburg, has just unveiled a new astrotourism experience to immerse guests in the wonders of the night sky that will set you back $95,000, for up to six guests, and it’s full of plenty of big-ticket touches.