Draft UN Agreement on Biodiversity Targets Conservation, Pollution, Finance

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.N. negotiators released a set of proposals to protect nature on Monday, including a plan to put at least a third of the planet under conservation protection in the next decade, but environmentalists said the draft fell short on ambition. The 21 proposals https://www.cbd.int/doc/c/abb5/591f/2e46096d3f0330b08ce87a45/wg2020-03-03-en.pdf include targets for...

