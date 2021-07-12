Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CTS™ Designee

Leadership and business dilemmas teaching finance under the new light of sustainability. According to the best-selling book Reimagining Capitalism: How Business Can Save the World, “traditional finance may be the single biggest stumbling block to reimagining capitalism.” This can generate an ethical dilemma for somebody like Prof. Carlos Casanueva, who teaches finance in a business school: Is he one of the blocks? In this article, he therefore aims to reflect upon the compatibility of finance and business schools’ strategic goal of promoting better business and creating sustainable value.