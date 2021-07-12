Cancel
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CTS™ Designee

 18 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Jeffrey Mohlman with the only nationally recognized tax designation, CTS™ (Certified Tax Specialist™). This graduate-level designation is conferred upon candidates who complete an 135+ hour educational program focusing on personal income taxes and methods to reduce tax liability. The combined top state and federal bracket can easily exceed 40%.

