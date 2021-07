Lost Judgment bills itself as a legal-suspense game, but between the brawling action and investigative activities, there's a whole lot more to do. Similar to the Yakuza games, protagonist Takayuki Yagami can also take part in a number of other mini-games such as darts, in-game arcades, and board games like Mahjong. If that's not enough for you, the latest gameplay trailer also shows off a few wilder activities such as skateboarding, extreme dog-walking, and customizing a scooter so that you can hang out with a colorful Bosozoku motorcycle gang.