June 2021 Broke Records As the Hottest June on Record in the U.S.

June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in the contiguous United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The average temperature in the contiguous U.S. in June was 72.6 degrees Fahrenheit, a full 4.2 degrees above the average, according to NOAA. The high temperatures, propelled in part by an extreme heatwave that gripped the Pacific Northwest, made June 2021 the hottest June in 127 years of records being kept.