Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake George, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER...EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 129 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Juniper Springs to near Fruitland to near Bunnell, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crescent City, Salt Springs, Andalusia, Fruitland, Lake Como and Georgetown. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH