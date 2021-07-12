Johnny Knoxville Breaks Rib And Wrist In One Of Five Maniacal ‘Jackass’ First Look Photos

It's finally here! The trailer for the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and the most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch the trailer above. Jackass Forever is due out October 22nd.