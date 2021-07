Here in Virginia, we take desserts pretty seriously. So seriously, in fact, that you could call some of our creations works of art. Take Bubblecake in Roanoke, for example. This local shop creates cupcakes and sweets that are so aesthetically pleasing, they’re almost too good to bite into. (The key word is almost!) Of course, they’re every bit as delicious as they are beautiful, so to miss out on sampling these treats would be a tragedy.