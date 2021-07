Ralph Childers, 79, of Corbin, passed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. He was a member, deacon and trustee of Steele’s Chapel Christian Church. He was born February 17, 1942, in Elkhorn City, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Berta Childers; two brothers, John Childers and Ben Childers Jr.; one sister, Velma Clark; and his wife, Arlene Bingham Childers.