Pennsylvania State

Work search requirements resume for unemployment benefits in PA

By FOX56 Newsroom
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose in Pennsylvania who are receiving unemployment now have to search for work as a requirement for the benefits. Work search requirements will resume the week of July 11. Because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, individuals will start certifying they looked for work beginning July 18. It requires all Unemployment Compensation (UC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week.

