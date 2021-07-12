Chef David Burke Reveals Answers To All Of Our Best Foodie Questions - Exclusive Interview

Judges on food competition shows have likely tried some pretty insane dishes, on both sides of the spectrum. Some contestants whip up truly incredible, restaurant-quality plates that have the judges almost begging for a second helping, while others might have something go terribly awry. Unfortunately, there was one dish that chef and television personality Antonia Lofaso tried while judging on "Cutthroat Kitchen" that was so awful, it actually impacted her eating for a full year afterwards (via Insider). It's presumably just her utter devotion to food that kept her serving as a judge for the show, because the dish in question was one that she sampled during her first ever judging gig.