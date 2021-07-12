Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Chef David Burke Reveals Answers To All Of Our Best Foodie Questions - Exclusive Interview

By Lauren Cahn
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chef David Burke is a one-of-a-kind, multi-award-winning culinary genius, whose creativity and talent are matched only by his astounding entrepreneurial skills. If you haven't seen much of him on television lately, it's only because he's been so busy running his many restaurants around the world (including six he opened during the pandemic), coming up with new programming involving his three-foot-tall puppet sous chef, Lefto, and formulating plans for a very unique sort of culinary school.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boulud
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Good Food#Foodie#Food Drink#French#Himalayan#Townhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Why celeb chef David Burke hired his landscaper, housekeeper for kitchen gigs

One of the most thankless jobs has been made worse by the labor shortage — and even celebrity chefs are twisting themselves in a knot to hire and retain dishwashers. David Burke, the Food Network star behind 18 restaurants, including the David Burke Tavern in Manhattan, says he has been so desperate for dishwashers and other kitchen staff that he recently asked his personal landscaper and former housekeeper to work in one of his restaurants.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Chef Hosea Rosenberg Talks Top Chef And Sustainable Beef - Exclusive Interview

Chef Hosea Rosenberg's cooking style can best be described as three things — local, seasonal, and sustainable. The "Top Chef" champion has used his success to open two restaurants (one complete with its own butcher shop) that embody that style, along with his deep-rooted Southwestern flare. Now, he's trying to help us all cook and eat more sustainably. Rosenberg recently teamed up with Teton Waters Ranch, which makes certified humane, 100% grass-fed beef hot dogs, sausages, and burger blends, to help demonstrate how a sustainable approach to farming makes for a better plate of food, whether you're in a restaurant or your own kitchen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Chef William Dissen Reveals What It Was Like Working With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Chef William Dissen may be the owner and executive chef of three restaurants, a member of the U.S. State Department's American Chef Corps, and a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch, but he's a pretty laid-back, calm kind of guy. Chef Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, may be best known for his tirades on shows like "Hell's Kitchen," where he isn't afraid of taking aspiring chefs to task.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Chef Marcus Samuelsson Talks About His Famous Fried Yardbird - Exclusive Interview

Chef Marcus Samuelsson isn't one to slow down. Samuelsson has acted as a judge who selects the winning dish on the staggering 49 seasons of "Chopped," which first hit air in 2007. Samuelsson has also traveled the world for his food show "No Passport Required" for two seasons and counting on PBS. Last year, he released his latest cookbook, "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food" and cooked with actress and singer Selena Gomez for an episode of her HBO show "Selena + Chef." Not bad for a global shutdown.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Vegetable Inspired By Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was an author, chef, and television host who is best remembered for his ability to bring the world together through food. Bourdain, who died by suicide at the age of 61 in June 2018, was revered for his writing and television shows (via TIME). And the recent documentary, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," has shed new light on the man and his complicated relationships with the people he loved and the work he did.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish Antonia Lofaso Ever Ate On Cutthroat Kitchen

Judges on food competition shows have likely tried some pretty insane dishes, on both sides of the spectrum. Some contestants whip up truly incredible, restaurant-quality plates that have the judges almost begging for a second helping, while others might have something go terribly awry. Unfortunately, there was one dish that chef and television personality Antonia Lofaso tried while judging on "Cutthroat Kitchen" that was so awful, it actually impacted her eating for a full year afterwards (via Insider). It's presumably just her utter devotion to food that kept her serving as a judge for the show, because the dish in question was one that she sampled during her first ever judging gig.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Robert Irvine's Method For Perfectly Fried Eggs

When it comes to cooking, sometimes the dishes and methods that seem the simplest are actually some of the most complicated. Take, for example, rice. You'd think every cook has mastered this most basic of side dishes, right? But actually, it's notoriously difficult to turn out fluffy rice that's neither undercooked and crunchy nor overcooked and mushy. There's a reason the grain has been the downfall of so many "Top Chef" contestants, and also why "how to cook rice" is one of the most-searched queries on Google.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Unusual Calculation Behind This $1,840 Tip

Raffaele Sanchez-Anuziato, a waiter at Lake George Beach Club in New York, came over to collect a guest's payment. Besides the fact that the customer had asked the waiter how he would rate the Paesan's Pizza, a brand of frozen pizza the Lake George Beach Club sells and recorded his answer, it had been a normal affair. "If we're going strictly off of like frozen pizza, I'm giving it like an 8.4, I'd say," said Sanchez-Anuziato, according to a clip shared by News 10.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Ronan Farrow Really Eats In A Day

Investigative reporter and celebrity journalist Ronan Farrow cannot run on fumes alone. After all, the stories he contributed to the #MeToo movement, which revealed the predatory habits of politicians and Hollywood's elite, led to a Pulitzer Prize (via The New York Times). Grub Street recently had the journalist take copious...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Andrew Zimmern's All-Time Favorite Hot Sauce

Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," definitely doesn't shy away from the strange and unusual. Seriously, the James Beard Award-winning chef has noshed down on fuzzy tarantulas, balut, horse rectum, and the list goes on. Zimmern's palate is either more sophisticated than everyone else's or his taste buds are just always up for a challenge. He can definitely stomach less appealing foods than the rest of us.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How WWII Changed Twinkies Forever

Twinkies seem like they'd be a fairly modern invention, don't they? After all, the label practically screams "lab-created from space-age chemicals." Surprisingly enough, these spongy little tubes chock full o'creamy weirdness actually date back to 1930, a time when the manufacturers were probably forced to make them out of actual ingredients, since today's synthetic substitutes may not have been invented.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Mild Aguachile Recipe

It's time to step up — and maybe even spice up — your appetizer game. Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone of Pantry to Plate Meals is going to walk you through preparing a delicious, authentic aguachile recipe. And don't worry, because her recipe is mild — that is, unless you want to amp up the heat factor.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

How To Shop For Balsamic Vinegar, According To Giada De Laurentiis

Anyone that has ever had a thick, sweet syrup-like taste of balsamic vinegar probably knows there's no going back to the thinner, more vinegary versions. But figuring out how to make sure you're buying something that will taste just as good can be tricky. Thankfully, understanding what balsamic vinegar is, how it is made, and what to look for can making buying a lot easier. Balsamic vinegar is made from leftover grapes from the process of making wine, which is reduced and barreled for aging, according to Giada De Laurentiis (via Giadzy). There are three main categories of balsamic vinegar to choose from — traditional, condiment-grade and commercial-grade.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How The Paradise Cantina Is Doing After Bar Rescue

The COVID-19 pandemic might be considered good news for the long-running TV show "Bar Rescue," a "Kitchen Nightmares" for drinking establishments. With a highly contagious virus causing real problems in the hospitality industry, the "Bar Rescue" production team didn't need to manufacture drama by getting bar owners to exaggerate financial problems or (can you imagine?) flirt with host Jon Taffer's wife, as some participants on the show have claimed (via Distractify). In Season 8 of "Bar Rescue," Taffer focuses his efforts on watering holes in his hometown of Las Vegas. Was any American city hit harder by quarantine? The neverending party that is Las Vegas was suddenly halted, and even bars that were at the top of their game are now in trouble.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Agave And Can You Eat It?

It's impossible to miss the agave plants while driving through the countryside in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Under the hot Jalisco sun, rows and rows of agave are grown, cultivated, and processed into food products and used to make drinks like tequila and mezcal (via JSTOR Daily). You can see the plantations from the highway as neverending rows of agave spikes. The agave industry is thriving and products made with the plant are more popular than ever before, so much so that some growers are struggling to keep up with demand, NPR notes.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy