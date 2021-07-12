Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED THEFT INCIDENTS

kqennewsradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was jailed for reported theft incidents on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 8:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to contact a victim at a business on West Umpqua after a vehicle was broken into. The report said the back driver side window was broken out and a number of items had been taken from the vehicle. While an officer was talking to the victim, the officer was sent to an in-progress theft at a business on West Harvard.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Cars
City
Umpqua, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#West Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy