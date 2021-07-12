MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED THEFT INCIDENTS

A Roseburg man was jailed for reported theft incidents on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 8:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to contact a victim at a business on West Umpqua after a vehicle was broken into. The report said the back driver side window was broken out and a number of items had been taken from the vehicle. While an officer was talking to the victim, the officer was sent to an in-progress theft at a business on West Harvard.