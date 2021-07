Following in the footsteps of Jaguar, Bentley, Maserati, and even GM, Mercedes has now announced its plans to go fully electric by 2030. Revealing its new direction on Thursday, the company says that it’ll offer BEV versions of all its models across every segment by 2022, and by 2025 all of its brand new architectures will be electric only. To facilitate the transition, Mercedes will be spending a staggering €40 billion EUR (approx. $47 billion USD) between 2022 and 2030 to reach its fully electric targets.