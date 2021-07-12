Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Black Widow' Has Some of the MCU's Best Action - What Does That Mean, Exactly?

By Vinnie Mancuso
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, 24 movies in and counting, expecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe to change something about its house style is like shaking a fist up at a thunderstorm and telling it to quiet the heck down. There are no radical changes coming to the MCU's aesthetic, not as long as the millions are still pouring in and audiences still show up in droves, pandemic or not. So when I say something like "the action in the MCU, for all intents and purposes the biggest action/adventure franchise in the world, is often bland, weightless, and smoothed out to within an inch of its life," it's not because of an expectation for something different, but to highlight how frustrating it is whenever the MCU hints that it could, occasionally, produce action sequences distinguishable from each other. Case in point: Director Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the more-than-solid standalone film for Scarlett Johanssen's super-spy Avenger Natasha Romanoff, which features some of the hardest-hitting action in the MCU's decade-plus history. This mostly means fight scenes that look like they take place on this Earth and not one of those zero-G airplanes tourists use to float around like astronauts. Black Widow easily clears the bar, but why is the bar so low in the first place?

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Lucrecia Martel
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Panther#Action Movie#Mcu#Asgard#Argentinian#T Challa#M Baku#Hydra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviescodelist.biz

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson is living action cinema

Msometimes you know everything beforehand. If you buy a ticket for the latest James Bond movie, you’re hoping for two hours of crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes. Movies that deal with superheroes, on the other hand, are often surprises, because Marvel likes to have the cinematic adaptations of its comics told in different film genres. So “Spiderman” became a coming-of-age story, “Ant-Man” is about a thief coup, and the life of the former Russian contract killer Black Widow now surprises with crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes – a real spy thriller.
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Deadpool Meets His First MCU Character In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Reaction Video

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is one of the rare mega-blockbusters of late that’s not based on an existing movie or show or comic or video game or toy or cereal mascot. So how do you get people excited for a movie they don’t know much about and don’t have a strong emotional connection to? You get characters they do have a strong emotional connection to talk about it.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best movies to see this week

This week on HBO Max, you can catch Tom & Jerry (2021), a live-action/computer animated comedy based on the classic cartoon characters. It returns to the streamer after its one-month premiere period earlier this year. While it was met with perhaps unsurprisingly disappointed reviews, the handful of action scenes with the titular duo are fittingly the film's best moments. Just try to ignore the cringier scenes with humans involved. Tom & Jerry arrives on Thursday.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Avoids A Long-Running MCU In-Joke

As the beginning of Phase Four’s theatrical rollout and Scarlett Johansson’s goodbye to the character that’s defined her life for over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow had an awful lot to accomplish in the space of 134 minutes. It had to bring the most successful film franchise...
Moviesepicstream.com

Taskmaster Actor Teases Character's MCU Future After Black Widow

There is little doubt that everyone was shocked when Taskmaster's identity was finally revealed in Black Widow. In addition to that, it looked like the mysterious character could show up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So are we going to see more of Antonia Dreykov in the future? Black...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow star addresses Taskmaster's potential MCU future

Black Widow spoilers follow. While Black Widow closed the book on Natasha Romanoff's MCU journey, it introduced several characters we could be following in the coming years. We know that Florence Pugh will be back as Natasha's 'sister' Yelena in Hawkeye after that credits scene, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has hinted that both Rachel Weisz and David Harbour will be back as Melina and Alexei, respectively.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Star Teases Taskmaster's Possible Return to the MCU

While Black Widow has been a massive success for Marvel, and is currently sitting with a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, there was one big issue that some had with the movie; the reveal of Taskmaster's identity. While many had expected Tony Masters from the comic books, Marvel provided one of their usual twists in making the character the gifted daughter of villain Dreykov.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow's Best Joke Was Improvised by Florence Pugh

Spoilers for Marvel's Black Widow... Black Widow actor Florence Pugh, who plays Natasha Romanoff's sister Yelena, has revealed that the best joke in the movie was improvised. More specifically, it stemmed from a conversation Pugh had with stunt performers about what her character's superhero pose in Black Widow could be. After mentioning Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow pose, the stunt performers told Pugh that Johansson's pose would actually break every bone in her character's body if it was done in real life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office Drop In MCU History

The ongoing effects of COVID-19 were always going to be a factor in how high Black Widow could fly at the box office, but Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited solo debut still managed to set a slew of pandemic-era records when it hit theaters last weekend, which was all the more impressive when it also launched simultaneously on Disney Plus Premier Access.
MoviesInside the Magic

One ‘Black Widow’ Easter Egg Confirms the X-Men In the MCU

Black Widow is currently in theaters and available on Disney+ with Premier Access. It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans to return to the MCU, and now they’re overflowing with options like the new original series now streaming like Loki and WandaVision. With all of this talk of the...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Taskmaster Actor Olga Kurylenko Is Open to an MCU Return

Black Widow was finally released this month and followed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to more Nat backstory than ever before and finally got an answer to the "Dreykov's daughter" mystery which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) teased way back in The Avengers. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! It's revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster is Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. The role was played by Olga Kurylenko who is best known for portraying Camille in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace. Kurylenko recently spoke to Games Radar and discussed her future within the MCU.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Widow’ Nose Dives With Most “Stunning Crash” in MCU History

Black Widow was undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2021. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release for over a year, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company ultimately made the decision to debut the Scarlett Johansson MCU prequel simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access tier for an additional fee of $29.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy