MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED ASSAULT

A Roseburg man was jailed for a reported assault early Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 2:45 a.m. officers responded to Templin Beach on Southeast Templin Street. The report said that 51-year old Troy Nipper had allegedly struck a victim with a large double-sided sword. The suspect was already gone when police arrived. The victim was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Medics told officers they believed the victims shoulder was broken. The victim was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.