Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Top-seeded Kvitova beaten in 1st round of Prague Open

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Monday.

It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she had won twice.

For Kvitova, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova and Katerina Siniakova, the hard-court tournament serves as a warmup for the Tokyo Olympics.

All the previous editions of the tournament since it became part of the WTA circuit in 2015 were played on clay.

In other first-round games, seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia knocked out Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3 while ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia recorded her sixth straight loss. She was eliminated by American Grace Min 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Another American, qualifier Asia Muhammad, rallied to overcome Lizette Cabrera of Australia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Czech Tereza Smitkova eased past Australian Maddison Inglis 6-2, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Prague#Ap#Slovak#Wta#American Grace Min#Czech#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisBirmingham Star

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova in the Prague Open final on Sunday to collect a third title in four tournaments. Krejcikova, the world number 13, beat 78th-ranked Martincova 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes on Prague's hardcourt. The 25-year-old Krejcikova won in...
Tennissemoball.com

Top seed Collins advances to Palermo quarterfinals

PALERMO, Italy (AP) -- Top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States remained on track for her first WTA final after reaching the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Thursday. Collins beat Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-1, and will face another Australian, seventh-seeded Astra Sharma on Friday. Sharma, the winner of her maiden...
Tennisarcamax.com

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty loses in first-round stunner at Olympics

TOKYO — Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, lost her first-round women’s singles match to Sara Sorribes Tormo in a stunning upset at the Tokyo Games. Barty was dropped in straight sets — 6-4, 6-3 — two weeks after winning Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Australian also...
Tennistennishead.net

Top seed Tsitsipas crashes out early at Hamburg Open

The woes of Stefanos Tsitsipas continue as the Greek star bowed out in the ATP 500 clay court event just days before the Olympics. The world number four came into the German tournament as as favourite to claim a third title of 2021 and put a disappointing Wimbledon behind him.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Elina Svitolina advances to semifinals in Tokyo

Elina Svitolina of The Ukraine advanced to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy on Wednesday. Svitolina, at No. 4, is the tournament's highest remaining seed. She won five of the first six games before withstanding a brief rally prior to...
Tennisgwinnettprepsports.com

Belinda Bencic, Marketa Vondrousova reach gold-medal match

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova will battle for the singles gold medal on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Bencic, the No. 9 seed, defeated No. 15 Elena Rybakina 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 of Kazakhstan and unseeded Vondrousova crushed No. 4 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday's semifinals at Ariake Tennis Park.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Tennis-Switzerland's Bencic goes for gold after win over Rybakina

By Rozanna Latiff and Sudipto Ganguly TOKYO (Reuters) - Switzerland's Belinda Bencic became the first player to advance to the gold-medal match of the Olympics women's singles on Thursday, outlasting Kazakh Elena Rybakina 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 in a topsy-turvy semi-final. The 24-year-old Swiss was in tears after she closed out a nervy battle against 20th-ranked Rybakina, who squandered multiple leads during the late-afternoon contest on Centre Court.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Women’s Doubles semi-finalists decided in Tokyo 2020

Contenders for medals in the women’s doubles were decided on Wednesday when top seeds Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova edged past Ash Barty & Storm Sanders, 4-6 6-4 [10-7], in am impressive comeback. You never quite have their measure. We were able to create one game of opportunity, and we...
TennisNorman Transcript

WTA Belgrade 125 Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Belgrade 125 at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva (3), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Anna Blinkova (1), Russia, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Anna-Karolina...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Suarez Navarro and Muguruza in tears after the defeat in doubles

Carla Suarez Navarro announced that she had overcome Hodgkin's lymphoma and defeated the disease after a long course of treatment last April. The Spanish player fought and won the most important match of her life. Her desire was to return to compete in the WTA Tour and play on the most important fields in the world and, thanks to her great willpower, she was able to compete in the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics Games in Tokyo.
Tennisvavel.com

Tokyo 2020: Women's tennis Day 4 wrapup

The third round of the women's tennis tournament at the Olympics saw another big upset as Marketa Vondrousova took out second seed and gold medal favorite Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Fourth seed Elina Svitolina, seventh seed Garbine Muguruza,. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 16th seed Elena Rybakina advanced while fifth seed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy