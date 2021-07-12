Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottumwa, IA

Registration open for Walk to End Alzheimer's

Ottumwa Courier
 18 days ago

OTTUMWA — Registration is now open for October’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Ottumwa-area residents are invited to participate in the Oct. 23 event at Bridge View Center by starting a team and walking. However, as plans move forward to host the walk in person this year, event details are subject to change, and options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods. The day will also include the Promise Garden ceremony.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottumwa, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
City
Ottumwa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy