Of all the blockbuster movies that fans are waiting for after all the delays, one of the most anticipated has to be Top Gun: Maverick. It's a sequel that, for decades, fans never thought they would actually see. The decision to make a new Top Gun was certainly not taken lightly. The project was in development hell for years. Tom Cruise made it clear that if the movie was made at all, it would need to be done practically, by getting the actors up in the air just as it was done for the original film. But doing that, according to director Joe Kosinski, was no easy task.