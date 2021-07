A trailer park designed to house a community of swingers is moving into the city of Mamou. The moto of the trailer park is "Bring your house and share your spouse". Since being reported on KLFY TV the story has gone viral all over the world. An employee from Tee Boi's, Nick Broussard, told Louisiana Network News that their phone has been ringing off the hook. He went on to say that he has recieved calls from as far as California and New York with people who are interested in moving into the park.