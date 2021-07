As sports betting grows more prevalent around the world, leagues large and small are finding added value in the live data collected from their contests. The European Leagues, a group that represents the commercial interests of dozens of soccer leagues across the continent, is seeking to capitalize on that trend with a new tender, issued this week, that covers 18 countries and more than 8,100 annual matches. The group is seeking a partner, or partners, that will collect the data in-venue and turn it into real-time betting products for sportsbooks around the world.