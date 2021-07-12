MAN CITED IN ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was cited in an alleged harassment incident on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said just after 3:00 p.m. the 31-year old was seen by multiple witnesses throwing a traffic barrier at a victim twice in the 1,000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report said the traffic barrier hit the victim in the arms. The man also allegedly tried fighting with the victim until the disturbance was broken up by other transients in the area.