Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9pJD_0auXojwz00

MIAMI — (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 94 Monday as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but "the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials have decided to increase security around the debris pile to ensure that the site is preserved. Only authorized personnel will be allowed.

“It's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” Burkett said. “It has become a holy site.”

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there has been “no criminality” at the site, but officials want to make sure the area is secure so crews can continue to preserve personal items found in the rubble.

“As families are being notified about their family members, the ask is always about property. People want some sort of connection to their family member, so it’s very important that our process that we have in place continues to flow uninterrupted," Ramirez said during a morning news conference.

“It’s just part of the process. This is a long, painful, hurtful process,” he said.

Burkett said work crews recently found a business card for an artist and then found several paintings they carefully pulled out of the debris pile to preserve for family members.

Levine Cava also addressed the announcement Sunday that a vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside has tested positive for COVID-19. The news release from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said he and his chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.

Levine Cava said officials who were in close proximity to Diaz and Lopez have been tested and all have come back negative. Levine Cava and other officials who spoke at Monday's news conference did not wear face masks.

Diaz had participated in news conferences and meetings with other officials in Surfside, the Miami Herald reported.

"Breakthrough" infections — fully vaccinated individuals who contract the coronavirus — do happen, although they are very rare. An Associated Press analysis of government data in May showed only about 1% of such cases resulted in hospitalization or death. The analysis suggested that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. recently have been in people who weren't vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths could approach zero if every eligible person gets the vaccine.

Last week, Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate compared with other recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#The Miami Herald#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Florida governor bars schools from requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts Friday from forcing students to wear masks when classes resume next month even as the state's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket toward levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available. The Republican governor said...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York, the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Louisiana gov: both vaccinations, masks needed

NEW ORLEANS -- Vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow a skyrocketing rate of new COVID-19 infections that is stressing health care facilities in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday, but Edwards stopped short of ordering a statewide mask mandate. Having recommended statewide masking last week, Edward said...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
Arizona StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

EMT wounded by gunman in Arizona shooting rampage dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A 20-year-old Tucson emergency medical technician who was critically wounded by a gunman in a shooting rampage last week has died, his employer said Friday. The death of Jacob Dindinger was announced by American Medical Response in a brief statement. “Our thoughts are with Jacob...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

State testing body cameras in select prison facilities

Ohio’s prison system is following in the footsteps of local police departments and running a pilot program for body cameras for officers inside four facilities, including one Dayton facility. The state’s prison system already has a large network of fixed cameras, but the potential addition of body cameras is a...
ImmigrationPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Advocates end work with US to pick asylum-seekers in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Two organizations tapped by the Biden administration to recommend which migrants should be allowed into the United States to seek humanitarian protection said Friday that they are halting their work with the government and demanding an end to the Trump-era ban on asylum imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: 6 cruise ship passengers test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The passengers -- four vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated minors -- tested positive during a routine end-of-trip screening Thursday on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas, The Washington Post reported. The seven-night cruise departed from Nassau,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy