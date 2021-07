The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things for Americans, including work, family life and more. It also made many reconsider their personal finances. Now, as the health crisis seemingly wanes, 51% of Americans said having an emergency fund is now a higher financial priority than it was before Covid, according to a survey from financial services website Personal Capital. The survey of more than 2,000 American adults was conducted online by The Harris Poll for Empower Retirement between March 23 and April 5.