Former Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards Dead At 93
Former Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards, has sadly died this morning just before 7am. He was 93. Leo Honeycutt, the former governor's biographer confirmed his passing and said the cause of death was due to respiratory issues that had plagued him for the past few years. A month shy of his 94th birthday, Edwards was surrounded by family and friends at his at his home in Gonzales, La when he passed away. July 5, Edwards complained of chest pains and breathing complications and was brought by ambulance to Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. According to reports, CAT scan and x-ray results of both lungs came back clear. However, shortly after that visit the former governor placed himself in hospice care.929thelake.com
