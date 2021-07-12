Cancel
Video Games

Lost Judgment could be the last game in the series thanks a dispute over actor likeness rights

vg247.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dispute between Sega and Lost Judgment actor Takuya Kimura’s agency regarding his likeness may halt development of the series, a new report claims. Japanese showbiz news site Nikkan Taishu has picked up a story that suggests Kimura’s talent agency – the wonderfully named Johnny & Associates – have been preventing the series coming to PC because they don’t want the actor to appear in games on the platform.

Takuya Kimura
