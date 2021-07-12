Lost Judgment could be the last game in the series thanks a dispute over actor likeness rights
A dispute between Sega and Lost Judgment actor Takuya Kimura’s agency regarding his likeness may halt development of the series, a new report claims. Japanese showbiz news site Nikkan Taishu has picked up a story that suggests Kimura’s talent agency – the wonderfully named Johnny & Associates – have been preventing the series coming to PC because they don’t want the actor to appear in games on the platform.www.vg247.com
