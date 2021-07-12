Get a Firm and Shapely Chest

Gone are the days of brightly colored, cheaply made spandex leotards, sweatbands, and scrunchies that our mothers used to pull out of the closet for Jazzercise class twice a week. Athletic wear is now a lifestyle trend, with men and women running from spin class to the office or grocery store decked out in tank tops and jogging pants. But just because athleisure is becoming the everyday fashion norm doesn’t mean people need to skimp on quality items with good intentions. In the past few years, more and more brands within the fashion and athletic industries have committed to making high-end clothing and gear that’s not only functional and stylish, but eco-friendly, too. From leggings made with recycled bottles and yoga mats made of cork to sweat-proof jewelry, it’s never been easier—or more fashionable—to gear up for a workout that’s committed to improving the environment (and look good doing it).