Although Windows 11 is set to publicly release later this year, people can still play around with it in the Insider Preview if they want. The OS contains a bunch of features and enhancements compared to its predecessor already, and we walked you through some of the major ones here. Windows 11 build 22000.71 also brought several changes to the OS, including tweaks to the context menu, and Microsoft has now broken down all the modifications it is making to the feature.