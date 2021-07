I've been knocking a virtual football around a preview build of FIFA 22 on PlayStation 5 this week, and I have to say the gameplay has impressed me. EA Sports, as it often does, has come up with marketing buzzwords to slap on new gameplay features. This year, for FIFA 22 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S (but not last-gen console or PC, much to the annoyance of PC gamers), it's HyperMotion, which sounds a bit like a Ubisoft free-to-play shooter.