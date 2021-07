Audi just revealed its upcoming Dakar Rally challenger which is currently undergoing preparations for the 2022 event. Unlike other competitors, Audi has opted to enter the event with an electric vehicle. This is the new Audi RS Q e-tron which uses the same technology found on the 2021 Audi e-tron FE07 Formula E car. The car is powered by 3 motor-generator units (MGU); one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. A third one is used by the energy converter system to recharge the high voltage battery while driving.