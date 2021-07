Foldable smartphones have come of age in the last two years or so but when they started out, the first iterations of almost all makers fell flat on their faces. This is true to the first Surface Duo as well. It was Microsoft’s premier in the Android market alright, but software integration was far from the biggest glitch. The hardware of the dual-screen phone, when it launched in 2020, was pretty dated; considering the pace with which smartphones update to the latest in hardware tech.