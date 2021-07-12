Cancel
'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 12 (ANI): The first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Rubikon' has been released. It's one of the seven international genre projects selected for this year's Frontieres Buyers Showcase, which is running during the Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, 'Rubikon', directed by Magdalena Lauritsch and written...

