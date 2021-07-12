'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase

This iconic location on the French Riviera is accustomed to the limelight. But as Cannes emerges from pandemic shutdown, the tiny town is honoring its own inhabitants. Submerged up to 5 m below the sea, about a 15-minute ferry ride from Cannes off the coast of Île Ste.-Marguerite, the newly minted Underwater Eco-Museum features a series of towering sculptures of local residents, including a 7-year-old student and an elderly fisherman. Each is chiseled out of environmentally friendly materials by British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival in July brought all manner of A-listers to La Croisette, Cannes’ main boulevard, though the place to stay is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, which is on its 151st season. And in the fall, look out for the new Hôtel Belle Plage, an eco-conscious, wellness-oriented boutique property from the team behind Paris’ trendy Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers. —Chrissie McClatchie.