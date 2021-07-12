Jan De Nul Wins Dogger Bank Wind Turbine Installation Contract for New Jack-Up
Jan De Nul Group has been awarded a contract for the transport and installation of 87 turbines at the Dogger Bank C wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire, England. The contract award is the third award for Jan De Nul related to the Dogger Bank project. The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world’s largest, developed in three 1.2 GW phases (A, B and C). With the latest award, Jan De Nul has plans to install a total of 277 wind turbine generators.gcaptain.com
