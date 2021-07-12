Local briefs: Vote for your favorite nonprofit, Rockland science students get a leg up

QUINCY — D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches in Quincy has partnered with Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc. for its Neighborhood $10K Giveaway program, in which a community organization will receive a donation of $10,000 from the company. Customers at D'Angelo can cast their votes for an organization or cause that is important to their community. The winning organization will win the cash prize. Votes can be cast through Aug. 8.