MovieChainer's Backup Systems Acquires Equity Stake in Moonday (EXCLUSIVE)

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.