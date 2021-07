To celebrate the release of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the latest spin-off in the Power Universe, we sat down with some of the stars of the show to find out more. Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner, and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season. As taught, thrilling, and timely, the show is further proof that the series is one of the most underrated on television right now – a fact not lost on its cast.