The production-ready Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar’s public debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed was eagerly anticipated by all the automotive enthusiasts but ended up in a huge embarrassment for the British manufacturer. During one of the Hillclimb runs, the limited-production hypercar broke down and was forced to park up in an escape road, resulting in a red flag. It turns out that the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s dream debut was ruined by a tiny little part that barely costs £5 (less than $7). “As far as Goodwood, there was some small electrical glitch, some £5 part between the low voltage battery and the high voltage battery that decided not to work for some reason at that moment,” Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said. “We’ve never had that problem in testing. [We’re] kind of happy it happened now, we hadn’t seen it before, and it’s something we get from an external source. So we understood it and repaired it immediately.”