The Tesla Model Y was subjected to a price increase in May and another in June, but company CEO Elon Musk still said he expects it to become the world's best-selling car next year. Well, it seems that despite the cost of ownership constantly rising, his clairvoyance may be proven true. Checking out the car's online configurator, it seems that all of the allocations for the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor have already sold out for both the US and Canada. The configurator shows that this model now has an estimated delivery date of October 2021, meaning that if you order one now, you'll only receive it in the final quarter of the year.