MLB All-Star Game gear: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge shirts, jerseys, hats | Where to buy online
The MLB All-Star Game is back for 2021 after last summer’s game (and most of the MLB season) was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new crop of baseball’s best will take the field for the American and National League teams, and fans of players like Jacob deGrom, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman and more will want to get their hands on limited edition 2021 MLB All-Star Game gear, available now for their favorite players.www.newyorkupstate.com
Comments / 0