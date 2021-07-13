Cancel
Texas Democrats flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

By Jane C. Timm
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an extraordinary effort to block Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions, Texas Democrats bolted — again. A large group of Democratic members of the state House of Representatives arrived at Dulles International Airport on Monday evening after fleeing the state in a pair of charter jets. At least 51 members were on the flights, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. At least seven others were en route, as well.

