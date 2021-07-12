Cancel
Computers

Samsung Internet 15.0 beta released with several new improvements

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung today announced the release of Samsung Internet 15.0 beta with several new improvements. This release is focused on user privacy. For example, Samsung Internet 15.0 beta now protects users against fingerprinting with the enhanced anti-tracking technology. Also, when you remove browser data, you will now have greater insight into what will be removed.

