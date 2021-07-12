Cancel
Who is Lewis Johnson’s wife Dominique Galleron?

LEWIS Johnson is known for his sports commentary and reporting.

Before Johnson's media career, he was a successful professional track athlete.

Galleron is an artist Credit: Twitter

Who is Lewis Johnson's wife Dominique Galleron?

Galleron was born in 1960.

She is an artist and operates A Touch of Paris Art Studio in Texas, where they reside.

Galleron married Johnson on November 5, 1995.

The couple met while competing in Europe during Johnson’s professional track career.

They have two sons.

Johnson is an American sports commentator and sports reporter Credit: Instagram

Who is Lewis Johnson?

Johnson was born on December 13, 1962, in the United States.

He is an American sports commentator and sports reporter.

He is one of the few sports broadcasters to have worked for ABC, NBC, and CBS.

He also worked for Westwood One, ESPN, the Pac-12 Network, and Turner Sports.

Johnson has worked for NBC since the 2000 Summer Olympics.

He has covered Notre Dame football, the NBA, and the AFL as well as nine Olympic and two Paralympic games.

Johnson graduated from the University of Cincinnati where he was a track student-athlete.

He placed eighth in the 800 meters at the 1987 NCAA Championships with his personal record of 1:47.00.

After college, Johnson competed professionally in Europe for seven years.

He ranked in the Top 10 in the US at 800 meters and competed in the US Olympic Trials in 1988 and in 1992, where he reached the semifinals.

Lewis is currently working on his first book that will be titled, Get Your Gold, Win or Lose."

In the opening paragraphs, he writes: “There will NEVER be a perfect time to stand up, put on your shoes and start running for your dream and the “Breaking News” is that the world will NOT stop to invite you to begin, but will kindly throw obstacle after obstacle to convince you that the time is not now.

"It’s up to you to identify that gut love, write it down, make a plan, then get up and go!”

What is Lewis Johnson’s net worth?

Through his career as a sports reporter, Johnson has an estimated net worth of one million-five million.

Johnson owns over 8,500 units of Ballantyne Strong Inc. stock worth over $69,313.

In addition, he makes $104,400 as Co-Chairman of the Board at Ballantyne Strong Inc.

Johnson is active on his Twitter account with over 16,000 followers.

