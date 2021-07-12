Cancel
Hockey fixtures at Tokyo 2020: What are Team GB's UK start times at Olympics?

By Jordan Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fo113_0auXluNX00

TEAM GB are going for glory in field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, five years after winning gold in Brazil.

Great Britain's women's took gold last time out at Rio 2016, after going all the way, beating Holland on penalties in a final shoot-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXm8d_0auXluNX00
Team GB celebrate after beating Holland in a penalty shoot-out to win gold at Rio 2016. Credit: AFP - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ds3x0_0auXluNX00
Team GB players celebrate their gold medal success at Rio 2016 Credit: afp of licensors

During the event, 24 teams - including Great Britain (12 in both the men's and women’s competitions), will be vying for top honours at the Oi Hockey Stadium, in the capital city of Japan.

In each category, teams have been divided into two groups of six, with the top four at the end of the round-robin stage making it straight to the quarterfinals.

A win will see a team fetch three points whilst a draw will give them just a single point.

Each game is 60 minutes long with the opening match contested between the men of Japan and Australia on July 24, with the host nation facing a stern test against gold medalist favourites and current World number one's.

The women's opening match will also start the same day with Rio 2016 silver medalist's Holland taking on India.

Who do team GB play?

The woman will be looking to make it back-to-back gold at Tokyo and will defend their crown against Germany on July 25, with the men beginning their campaign against South Africa a day before.

Great Britain's men will also face Canada, Germany and Holland before ending the group stages with a mouth watering clash against current world number two outfit Belgium.

The women will also face South Africa and Holland while also coming up against India and Ireland.

Team GB men's Pool B fixtures

  • Saturday, July 24 - Great Britain vs South Africa - 10.30am UK (18.30 Japan)
  • Monday, July 26 - Great Britain vs Canada - 3.45am UK approx (11:45am Japan)
  • Tuesday, July 27 - Germany vs Great Britain - 4.15am UK approx (12.15pm Japan)
  • Thursday July 29 - Netherlands vs Great Britain - 11.45am UK approx (7.45pm Japan)
  • Friday July 30 - Belgium vs Great Britain - 1.15pm UK approx (9.15pm Japan)

Team GB women's Pool A fixtures

  • Sunday, July 25 - Great Britain vs Germany - 1.30am UK (9.30am Japan)
  • Monday, July 26 - South Africa vs Great Britain - 10.30am UK (5.30pm Japan)
  • Wednesday, July 28 - Great Britain vs India - 2am UK (10am Japan)
  • Thursday, July 29 - Great Britain vs Netherlands - 11am UK (7pm Japan)
  • Saturday, July 31 - Ireland vs Great Britain - 12.45pm UK approx (8.45pm Japan)

*Note, some fixture times are labelled approximate for Team GB games as the Olympic schedule is set out as 3hr 45min sessions with two matches in each session.

Once the group stages come to an end, the men's and women's quarter-finals will be held on August 1 and 2 respectively.

The semi-finals follow on August 3 and 4 while the men's medals will be decided on August 5, with the women's the next day.

Who have won the most gold?

India are the most successful side amongst the men's teams at the Olympics, with 11 medals, including eight gold - with neighbouring country Pakistan second with eight medals, comprising of three golds and silvers each and two bronze medals.

The Netherlands are the most successful women’s side that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, with three gold and bronze medals each and two silvers.

Great Britain men's have tasted gold at the Olympics on three occasions - their last coming in 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLVKE_0auXluNX00
Team GB's men crashed out in the group stage at Rio 2016 Credit: EPA

Men's full fixture list:

July 24

  • Japan vs Australia (Pool A)
  • New Zealand vs India (Pool A)
  • Argentina vs Spain (Pool A)
  • Netherlands vs Belgium (Pool B)
  • Great Britain vs South Africa (Pool B)
  • Canada vs Germany (Pool B)

July 25

  • India vs Australia (Pool A)
  • Spain vs New Zealand (Pool A)
  • Japan vs Argentina (Pool A)
  • South Africa vs Netherlands (Pool B)

July 26

  • Germany vs Belgium (Pool B)
  • Great Britain vs Canada (Pool B)

July 27

  • Argentina vs Australia (Pool A)
  • Japan vs New Zealand (Pool A)
  • India vs Spain (Pool A)
  • Germany vs Great Britain (Pool B)
  • Belgium vs South Africa (Pool B)
  • Netherlands vs Canada (Pool B)

July 28

  • Japan vs Spain (Pool A)
  • Australia vs New Zealand (Pool A)

July 29

  • India vs Argentina (Pool A)
  • South Africa vs Germany (Pool B)
  • Belgium vs Canada (Pool B)
  • Netherlands vs Great Britain (Pool B)

July 30

  • Australia vs Spain (Pool A)
  • Japan vs India (Pool A)
  • Argentina vs New Zealand (Pool A)
  • Canada vs South Africa (Pool B)
  • Germany vs Netherlands (Pool B)
  • Belgium vs Great Britain (Pool B)

August 1

  • Quarter final 1
  • Quarter final 2
  • Quarter final 3
  • Quarter final 4

August 3

  • Semi final 1 (WQF1 vs WQF2)
  • Semi final 2 (WQF3 vs WQF4)

August 5

  • Bronze medal match (LSF1 vs LSF2)
  • Gold medal match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

Women's full fixture list

July 24

  • Netherlands vs India (Pool A)
  • Ireland vs South Africa (Pool A)

July 25

  • Great Britain vs Germany (Pool A)
  • Japan vs China (Pool B)
  • Australia vs Spain (Pool B)
  • New Zealand vs Argentina (Pool B)

July 26

  • Netherlands vs Ireland (Pool A)
  • South Africa vs Great Britain (Pool A)
  • Germany vs India (Pool A)
  • Australia vs China (Pool B)
  • Japan vs New Zealand (Pool B)
  • Argentina vs Spain (Pool B)

July 28

  • Netherlands vs South Africa (Pool A)
  • Great Britain vs India (Pool A)
  • Germany vs Ireland (Pool A)
  • New Zealand vs Spain (Pool B)
  • Japan vs Australia (Pool B)
  • Argentina vs China (Pool B)

July 29

  • Great Britain vs Netherlands (Pool A)
  • Spain vs China (Pool B)
  • Japan vs Argentina (Pool B)
  • New Zealand vs Australia (Pool B)

July 30

  • South Africa vs Germany (Pool A)
  • Ireland vs India (Pool A)

July 31

  • India vs South Africa (Pool A)
  • Germany vs Netherlands (Pool A)
  • Ireland vs Great Britain (Pool A)
  • China vs New Zealand (Pool B)
  • Argentina vs Australia (Pool B)
  • Japan vs Spain (Pool B)

August 2

  • Quarterfinal 1
  • Quarterfinal 2
  • Quarterfinal 3
  • Quarterfinal 4

August 4

  • Semifinal (WQF1 vs WQF2)
  • Semifinal (WQF3 vs WQF4)

August 6

  • Bronze medal match (LSF1 vs LSF2)
  • Gold medal match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

Fancy a punt?

To win gold

Men's Olympics 2020

  • Australia 11/4
  • Belgium 10/3
  • Holland 9/2
  • Germany 5/1
  • Great Britain 11/1
  • India 11/1
  • Argentina 14/1
  • Spain 20/1
  • New Zealand 20/1
  • Japan 33/1
  • Canada 90/1
  • South Africa 90/1

Women's Olympics 2020

  • Holland 10/11
  • Australia 5/1
  • Germany 7/1
  • Argentina 7/1
  • Great Britain 9/1
  • New Zealand 20/1
  • Spain 25/1
  • Ireland 33/1
  • China 50/1
  • Japan 50/1
  • India 60/1
  • South Africa 100/1

*All odds from Paddy Power and correct at time of publication.

The US Sun

The US Sun

