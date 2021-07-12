Learn at Your Leisure Plus This Week’s Sacramento Startup Happenings

Summertime and the livin’ is easy! If you’re in a vacation frame of mind, whether or not you’re actually taking time off, StartupSac has just the thing — your summer reading list! We’ll be sharing the top video recordings from this past year’s startup founder focused events every day on our social media feeds (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn – #SummerStartupReading2021). Rather than having to learn on someone else’s schedule, you can view these at your leisure and customize a learning plan that matches the most pressing needs of your startup. Get a head start here!