Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Learn at Your Leisure Plus This Week’s Sacramento Startup Happenings

By Laura Good
startupsac.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime and the livin’ is easy! If you’re in a vacation frame of mind, whether or not you’re actually taking time off, StartupSac has just the thing — your summer reading list! We’ll be sharing the top video recordings from this past year’s startup founder focused events every day on our social media feeds (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn – #SummerStartupReading2021). Rather than having to learn on someone else’s schedule, you can view these at your leisure and customize a learning plan that matches the most pressing needs of your startup. Get a head start here!

startupsac.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Startup Weekend#Startup Ecosystem#Startupsac#Twitter#Linkedin#The Startupsac Website#Lean Innovator#Fourthwave Accelerator#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy