SFI and Irish Aid announce sustainable development goals challenge

The ALU SoWC is developing the next generation of entrepreneurial conservation leaders and undertaking research into Africa’s wildlife economy. The ALU School of Wildlife Conservation has launched a campaign and scholarship program to recruit more women, specifically from West and North Africa, for their 2021 Conservation MBA. The ALU SoWC is developing the next generation of entrepreneurial conservation leaders and undertaking research into Africa’s wildlife economy. For the 2021 intake, the ALU SOWC is looking to identify and bring on more African women from these West and North African Countries: Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Libya, to participate in the program by offering several full-tuition scholarships. This innovative program of leadership development, learning, and research provides platforms for young entrepreneurs to incubate their innovative conservation business models for the African wildlife economy.
