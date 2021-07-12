Local Startup DirectSuggest Named “Overall Design Collaboration Solution of the Year” for Remote Teams

DirectSuggest has been named winner of the Best Overall Design Collaboration Solution of the Year award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. DirectSuggest was chosen from 1,800 nominees for their success in breaking through the crowded field of technology solutions for remote workers and teams. The previous winner inVision, is used by all 100 of the Fortune 100. They are also joined by fellow industry leaders including Zoom, Salesforce, Zapier, Monday, and Canva.