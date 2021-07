A leading forecaster has criticised Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson for a series of “overconfident” claims about the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Statistician Nate Silver, who rose to fame after successfully predicting the results of the US election in 2008, said that Prof Ferguson’s claims that cases of coronavirus would reach 100,000 a day in the UK and that the country would be past the worst of the pandemic by October were “overconfident” and downplayed risks.