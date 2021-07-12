Allan Lozier, philanthropist and CEO of Lozier Corp., dies at 87

Allan Lozier, the former CEO and chairman of Lozier Corp., has died, according to a company statement released Monday. According to the statement released by Tre Brashear, Lozier Enterprise chief operating officer, Lozier, 87, transformed the company, which manufactures store fixtures, from a small family business that employed 25 people in 1956 to a company with more than 2,000 people today. The company still maintains its headquarters in North Omaha.