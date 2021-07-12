Cancel
Omaha, NE

Allan Lozier, philanthropist and CEO of Lozier Corp., dies at 87

By Dan Crisler
Omaha.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Lozier, the former CEO and chairman of Lozier Corp., has died, according to a company statement released Monday. According to the statement released by Tre Brashear, Lozier Enterprise chief operating officer, Lozier, 87, transformed the company, which manufactures store fixtures, from a small family business that employed 25 people in 1956 to a company with more than 2,000 people today. The company still maintains its headquarters in North Omaha.

omaha.com

