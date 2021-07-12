Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Honeymoon In The Netherlands 2 Months After Secret Wedding
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez enjoyed a romantic vacation in Europe to celebrate their surprise wedding in May. Ariana Grande, 28, and her husband Dalton Gomez, 25, adventured and relaxed in the Netherlands to celebrate their honeymoon, after the pair secretly got married in May 2021. Ariana shared a ton of photos of their European excursion on Sunday July 11. The couple looked like they had a blast taking on all the sights that The Netherlands had to offer. The singer adorably captioned the post with a snail and a waffle emoji.hollywoodlife.com
