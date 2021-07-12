Cancel
NHL

Who says no to this Bruins trade for Vladimir Tarasenko?

By Scott Mc Laughlin
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly requested a trade. Could the Boston Bruins be interested as they look to improve their offense? Here’s one potential trade package.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

