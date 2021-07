If you want to learn how to trade with the big boys, you’ve got to understand how the big boys trade, and there’s none bigger than The Oracle of Omaha. With a net worth of over USD$100 billion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman Warren Buffett has an investment portfolio that few in history could match. A multi-time rich-lister, the businessman and philanthropist is known for being one of the world’s most savvy finance gurus. In fact, Warren Buffett’s investment strategy has for long been heralded as the thing of legend, an innate ability to pick winners based off nothing but a gut feeling. In reality, however, his approach to stocks and indices is far more calculated and thorough. Best of all, it can be replicated.